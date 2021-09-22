Caribbean fiscal law book for School of Law library | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Law School representative Eunelda Cairo (left) receiving a copy of “Capita Selecta; Caribisch Fiscaal Recht” from tax advisor Quincy Lont.

PHILIPSBURG–On Friday afternoon, Eunelda Cairo in representing the St. Maarten Division of University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC) received a copy of the book Capita Selecta; Caribisch Fiscaal Recht which was presented by tax advisor Quincy Lont.

The book will be placed in the library of the School of Law located on the top floor of the Brooks Tower Building in Harbour View.

The book contains a thematic introduction to tax law as it applies in St. Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, the Caribbean Netherlands and Suriname. It is a brainchild of editor Germaine Rekwest, who handpicked a team of eight experienced tax practitioners working in the Dutch Caribbean and the Netherlands as co-authors of the book.

Lont and tax inspector Marco Aalbers, who both have many years of working experience with tax law in St. Maarten, joined the team to fill the existing gap of literature on the subject matter.

Dutch Caribbean tax law is an area of law that has attracted increasing attention in recent years. Since 2019, the School of Law of the UoC has been offering a programme in which students could earn a bachelor’s degree in Law, which as of 2021 has been expanded with a (pre-)master’s degree in Tax Law, which can also be attended by interested persons in St. Maarten. The book has been added to the reading list of the Dutch Caribbean Tax Law programmes.

Earlier this year, the St. Maarten Division of the School of Law of UoC started operations from the Brooks Tower Building, which besides the library has more space for administrative and student support. The location is also more accessible for students with improved Internet connectivity and teaching facilities.

At that time, the UoC reiterated its commitment to foster homegrown lawyers in St. Maarten.

Cairo thanked Aalbers and Lont for a copy of the book and encouraged the students of UoC to make more frequent use of the library in St. Maarten.

Capita Selecta; Caribisch Fiscaal Recht is available in the online shop of Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/caribbean-fiscal-law-book-for-school-of-law-library