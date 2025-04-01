Caribbean Guilder coins nominated for Excellence in Currency Awards | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The newly introduced coins of the Caribbean guilder (Cg) have already received international recognition, being nominated for the Excellence in Currency Awards.

The Caribbean guilder coins are contenders in the Best New Coin/Coin Series category, with the awards set to take place in June by the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA).

President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) Richard Doornbosch made the announcement on Monday during the official launch of the new Caribbean Guilder currency at the CBCS Office on the Walter Nisbeth Road (Pondfill).

Doornbosch expressed his confidence in the currency’s global reception. “Curaçao and St Maarten are already among the three finalists for the Excellence in Currency Awards in the Best New Coin/Coin Series category, which will be presented in June by IACA,” Doornbosch said.

The Caribbean guilder became legal tender in both Sint Maarten and Curaçao on March 31, 2025.

Doornbosch also expressed optimism for the future, looking ahead to the official release of the Caribbean guilder banknotes in 2026. “And we are confident that with the banknotes in 2026, we will also take home an award,” he said.

