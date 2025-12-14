Caribbean Netherlands signs agreement to boost prevention of domestic violence | THE DAILY HERALD

KRALENDIJK–The public entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, together with the Dutch ministries of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS, Justice and Security JenV, Education, Culture and Science OCW, Social Affairs and Employment SZW, and Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK, signed the joint Administrative Agreement “Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women, Domestic Violence, and Child Abuse 2026-2029” on Tuesday.

The agreement marks an important step in strengthening protection for women, children and families in the Caribbean Netherlands. All signing parties reaffirmed their commitment to creating a safe and equitable society with zero tolerance for violence. The agreement aims to reinforce prevention, early detection, intervention, and support services, while improving coordination between the islands and the ministries.

Key measures include stronger collaboration between care and support organizations, the establishment of a knowledge centre for professionals, and new training programs for both citizens and service providers. Additionally, Leiden University, together with the islands and the VWS ministry, will launch a study into sexual violence and sexual boundary transgression.

State Secretary of Youth, Prevention and Sport Judith Tielen emphasized the urgency of the mission: “I want children and women to be safe and able to move forward in life – physically, mentally, and socially. Violence against women, domestic violence, and child abuse affect not only the victims, but society as a whole. School dropout, work absenteeism, trauma, and pressure on caregivers are among the consequences.

“We can only address this complex problem together, with police and justice, healthcare, education, and every citizen committed to a safe and healthy society. I am pleased with this agreement. Let us work together to protect children, young people, and women. Their future is our future.”

In recent years the islands have already taken major steps, including the establishment of domestic violence and child abuse reporting centres, expanded women’s shelter services, and specialized training for professionals to better recognize signs of abuse. Awareness campaigns have also been introduced to encourage open discussion on violence.

The new administrative agreement builds on these foundations and moves the Caribbean Netherlands closer to formal adoption of the Istanbul Convention, the Council of Europe treaty focused on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

