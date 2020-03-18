Caribbean Netherlands Tax Office will be lenient towards taxpayers | THE DAILY HERALD

BONAIRE/SABA/STATIA–In connection with the coronavirus, the Caribbean Netherlands Tax Office “Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland” will exercise leniency when it comes to assessment and objection procedures and the collection of taxes from taxpayers from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba that cannot meet their obligations as a result of measures taken to combat the virus.

This leniency concerns affected businesses as well as individuals of the three islands. Within the boundaries of its legislative and regulatory framework, the Tax Office will discuss the possibilities of leniency with the affected taxpayers on an individual basis.

It advises taxpayers who believe they are eligible for an individual arrangement to contact the Tax Office in Bonaire via telephone number 599-715-8585, in St. Eustatius via telephone number 599-318-3325 or 599-318-3326, and in Saba via telephone number 599-416-3941 or 599-416-3942.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/caribbean-netherlands-tax-office-will-be-lenient-towards-taxpayers