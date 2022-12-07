Caribbean Netherlands to have 15% more inhabitants by 2030 | THE DAILY HERALD

(CBS graphic)

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–By 2030, the Caribbean Netherlands is expected to count a total population of 31,800, which is 15% more than in 2022. Just as in 2022, over half of the population will have been born either in the Caribbean Netherlands or in Aruba, Curaçao or St. Maarten. By 2030, 19% of the population will be aged 65 years or older, compared to 14%, it emerged from figures and a forecast of the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS).

On January 1, 2022, the Caribbean Netherlands had 27,700 residents, most of them living in Bonaire. Population growth is also expected to be strongest in Bonaire, as it has been since 2011. According to current projections, by 2030 the island will have 16% more residents than in 2022. An increase of 10% is projected for St. Eustatius and 9% for Saba.

In the period 2018-2022, 55% of the Caribbean Netherlands’ residents were born there or in Aruba, Curaçao or Sint Maarten. That share is projected to be 53% in 2030.

Around 14% percent of residents were born in the European Netherlands and 31% percent elsewhere, which is expected to become 13% and 34%, respectively, in 2030.

The largest decrease in the proportion of residents born in the Dutch Caribbean is expected in Bonaire and a small increase in Statia.

Over 15% of Bonaire’s population was born in the European Netherlands in 2018-2022, more than in Statia and Saba. This is also expected to be the case in the future. Saba will then have a larger share of residents from outside the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Bonaire the smallest share.

Early 2022, 14% of people living in the Caribbean Netherlands were 65 years or older. This was 9% in 2011. The proportion of elderly people is expected to increase to 19% by 2030.

In 2022, Saba was the most rapidly ageing island with 16% of its population aged 65 or older. Statia’s population was ageing the least at 13%. By 2030, Bonaire is expected to have aged the most, with 19% of the population aged 65 or over, and Statia the least at 16%.

The CBS launched a new edition of The Caribbean Netherlands in Numbers 2022, which contains the most important economic and social figures about the Caribbean Netherlands. Dozens of topics, photographs and infographics offer readers a picture of the current situation on the islands. The publication is available both online as a longread and printed in a limited edition.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/caribbean-netherlands-to-have-15-more-inhabitants-by-2030