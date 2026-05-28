Caribbean police chiefs elect Carl John as ACCP chairman | THE DAILY HERALD

Chief of Police Carl John (left) during a meeting of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police in December last year.

PHILIPSBURG–Chief of Police Carl John has been elected Chairman of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) during the organisation’s 40th Annual General Meeting and Conference held from May 11 to 15, 2026, in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The conference took place at the Royal Torarica Hotel and brought together police commissioners and senior law enforcement officials from more than twenty Caribbean countries and territories.

John, who previously served as First Vice Chairman of the ACCP since 2025, now succeeds the outgoing chairman and will lead the regional organisation over the coming year.

His election further strengthens the position of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands within the regional law enforcement and security framework. As chairman, John will play a key role in advancing regional police cooperation and strengthening joint security initiatives across the Caribbean.

According to officials, the election came as a surprise to Commissioner John himself. Within the ACCP, candidates are nominated by fellow members and cannot nominate themselves, making the appointment a reflection of the confidence and trust he enjoys among regional police leaders.

Founded in 1987, the ACCP serves as the principal regional body for police commissioners throughout the Caribbean and focuses on collaboration in addressing transnational crime and regional security challenges.

This year’s conference was held under the theme: “Organised Crime: Implications for Regional Development.”

Discussions centered on the growing impact of organised crime on regional security, economic stability, and social development. Delegates examined the increasing links between firearm violence, drug trafficking, human smuggling, cybercrime, and organised criminal networks operating throughout the Caribbean.

The use of intelligence, technology, and artificial intelligence in modern policing also featured prominently on the conference agenda.

All four Chiefs of Police from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands attended the meeting, where several presentations were delivered on behalf of the regional Board of Chiefs of Police.

One presentation focused on “The Role of Crime Analysts in Assisting Law Enforcement in Combatting Crime in the Region.” The presentation highlighted the expanding role of intelligence analysis in identifying criminal networks, tracing firearm trafficking routes, and uncovering cross-border connections between suspects and criminal incidents.

Officials also emphasised how firearm violence, drug trafficking, and gang activity have become increasingly interconnected throughout the region, underscoring the importance of regional information sharing and coordinated intelligence analysis.

Another presentation highlighted the Regional Network Meeting for Analysts (RNA), which has evolved into a major regional platform for cooperation and knowledge-sharing among crime analysts throughout the Caribbean.

During the conference, officials announced that the fourth edition of the RNA is expected to take place from November 24 to 26, 2026, in Medellín, Colombia, under the theme: “Guns-Drugs-Gangs Nexus & Innovation.”

Delegates also received updates on the project “Strengthening the Resilience of Police Officers in the Caribbean Region,” an initiative being developed in collaboration with EL PAcCTO 2.0.

EL PAcCTO 2.0 is a European Union cooperation and capacity-building programme that works with Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen justice and security institutions and combat transnational organised crime.

As part of the initiative, a regional assessment will be conducted to evaluate existing support systems, challenges, and operational needs within Caribbean police organisations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/caribbean-police-chiefs-elect-carl-john-as-accp-chairman