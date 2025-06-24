Caribbean student research on re-migration reveals emotional barriers to returning home | THE DAILY HERALD

Roman Monte, author of the thesis titled “Between Islands and Identities: The Mental Journey of Remigration”.

AMSTERDAM–While governments and employers across the Caribbean continue searching for ways to encourage the return of their highly educated youth, new research by master’s student Roman Monte sheds light on an often-overlooked dimension: the emotional and identity-driven aspects of re-migration.

In his graduation thesis titled “Between Islands and Identities: The Mental Journey of Remigration”, Monte explores what motivates – or hinders – Caribbean students and young professionals in the Netherlands from returning home. The research, conducted under the supervision of Dr. Durwin Lynch at the Athena Institute of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU), combines academic insight with deeply personal narratives.

Monte, whose roots lie in both Curaçao and the Netherlands, conducted in-depth interviews with 13 Caribbean students and professionals from five islands. The conversations, held in Papiamentu, Dutch, and English, revealed that remigration is not merely a logistical decision. It is also a question of identity, language, community, and emotional well-being.

Cultural identity – especially the ability to speak and joke in one’s native language – emerged as a crucial factor. “I don’t make jokes in Dutch,” one Curaçaoan participant said. “They just don’t land the same.”

Other participants emphasised strong family ties, the laid-back island lifestyle, and the appeal of being in a place where they can “be themselves” without constant code-switching. On the flip side, concerns included the experience of racism in the Netherlands, a lack of knowledge or acknowledgement of colonial history, and fears about professional opportunity or bureaucracy back home.

“I’m still young – no partner, no kids, no mortgage. If I don’t make the move now, it might become too hard later,” an Aruban interviewee reflected.

From research to action

Monte’s findings offer concrete recommendations. He suggests that organisations like Stichting WeConnect – one of the research’s commissioning bodies – develop a practical remigration guide, organise workshops, and establish an online forum to answer questions about housing, job openings, and island life.

Caribbean employers, he says, could also play a greater role by offering “cultural onboarding” to help returnees reintegrate and feel welcome, while reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Above all, Monte urges students and young professionals to engage in open, honest reflection about their desires and doubts around remigration – and to share these conversations with their peers.

VU internship supervisor Dr. Durwin Lynch highlights how Monte’s research fits into a growing partnership with WeConnect: “Roman is the third master’s student we’ve jointly supervised. We’re learning more about how to create SafeSpaces where Caribbean students can discuss identity, mental health, and belonging. These are essential to their study success and well-being.”

A personal exploration

For Monte himself, the thesis became more than just academic work – it was also a personal journey. “It gave me insight into why I would love to live on Curaçao, but also why it would be hard to leave the Netherlands,” he says.

One small but symbolic moment: a trùkipan (food truck) near his home in Amsterdam where he can order a pastechi and speak Papiamentu. “I don’t go there often,” he says, “but just seeing it gives me a feeling of home.”

Monte will graduate this summer with a Master’s in Management, Policy Analysis and Entrepreneurship in Health & Life Sciences, and says he’s ready to take the next step – wherever that may lead.

For more information or to access the full research report, contact Stichting WeConnect at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloaka3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addya3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2 = ‘info’ + ‘@’;

addya3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2 = addya3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2 + ‘stichtingweconnect’ + ‘.’ + ‘nl’;

var addy_texta3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2 = ‘info’ + ‘@’ + ‘stichtingweconnect’ + ‘.’ + ‘nl’;document.getElementById(‘cloaka3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texta3eeb686820e6cb4744f9bc9693fbfa2+”;

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/caribbean-student-research-on-re-migration-reveals-emotional-barriers-to-returning-home