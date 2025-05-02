Caribbean tourism surpasses pre-pandemic levels with over 34 million visitors in 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organisation.

~ Curaçao records 20.3% annual growth ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Caribbean tourism industry maintained strong momentum in 2024, welcoming an estimated 34.2 million international visitors – marking a 6.1% increase over 2023 and a 6.9% rise above pre-pandemic levels, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) latest “Caribbean Tourism Performance Review”.

This is the second consecutive year the region has outperformed 2019 figures, reinforcing its global appeal and post-pandemic recovery. The CTO attributed the sustained growth to strong U.S. travel demand, a rebounding Canadian market, and improved air connectivity across the region.

The Dominican Republic once again led the region with 8.5 million tourist arrivals, followed by Jamaica (2.9 million), Cuba (2.2 million), The Bahamas (1.9 million), Aruba (1.4 million), and Puerto Rico (1.0 million). Together, these six destinations accounted for over half of all regional arrivals.

Montserrat recorded the highest year-over-year growth at 29.4%, followed by St. Vincent & the Grenadines (27.2%), Belize (22.8%), and Curaçao (20.3%). When compared to pre-pandemic benchmarks, Curaçao led with a 51.1% increase in arrivals since 2019, followed closely by St. Maarten (48%) and the United States Virgin Islands (41.8%).

The United States remained the Caribbean’s largest source market, with 16.8 million visitors – a 3.5% rise from 2023 and nearly 8% higher than 2019 levels. Canada sent 3.3 million visitors, showing a 4% year-on-year increase but still just shy of its 2019 figures. European travel saw slower growth, reaching 5.3 million visitors, or 89.4% of 2019 levels.

Intra-Caribbean travel also saw growth, with residents taking 1.6 million trips within the region, up 5.1% over 2023, though still below 2019 levels. Meanwhile, the South American market was the fastest-growing, with a 17.8% surge in arrivals to 2 million, driven by demand from Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

The cruise sector experienced a major rebound in 2024, recording 33.7 million visits – up 10.3% from 2023 and 10.9% above 2019. The hotel sector also saw gains, with average occupancy rising slightly to 66.6% and the Average Daily Rate (ADR) climbing 4.2% to US $437.02.

Looking ahead, the CTO expects more moderate growth in 2025 due to global economic uncertainty and slower performance in key markets during the first quarter. The organisation forecasts overnight arrivals to increase by 2% to 5%, potentially reaching 35 million visitors. Cruise arrivals are expected to grow by 5% to 7%, nearing 36 million.

“The Caribbean’s continued growth is a testament to the strength of our regional collaboration and the enduring appeal of our destinations,” said CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper. “Despite geopolitical uncertainty and global economic challenges, our sector has shown remarkable resilience.”

“To maintain this momentum, we must double down on strategic investments, innovative partnerships, and sustainable practices that protect our people, our culture, and our environment. The future of Caribbean tourism is not only bright – it is ours to shape,” she added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/caribbean-tourism-surpasses-pre-pandemic-levels-with-over-34-million-visitors-in-2024