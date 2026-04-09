Carifta athletes honoured with water cannon salute | THE DAILY HERALD

Airport officials said the water cannon salute symbolised appreciation for the athletes’ accomplishments and their role as ambassadors of St. Maarten.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Thursday welcomed home the island’s CARIFTA 2026 athletics delegation with a ceremonial water cannon salute, one of aviation’s highest honours, in recognition of their achievements on the regional stage.

The tribute, organised in collaboration with the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation and the St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), formed part of a broader community celebration for the young athletes, who represented the country with distinction.

A standout moment at this year’s CARIFTA Games was the performance of Nahjah Wyatte Munoz, who captured gold in the Under-17 boys’ 800 meters, marking a historic achievement for St. Maarten athletics.

The delegation – comprising athletes Joleen Tomlin, Sebastiana Reyes Camacho, Nahjah Wyatte Munoz, Nessiah Wyatte Munoz, Marlon Prince, Michael Van De Veer, Adio Williams and Carlos Brison Cainez – arrived to an emotional welcome at SXM. They were accompanied by delegation leader Javea S. Clarke-Wattley, head coach Abdule Wattley, coach and safeguarding officer Cameron Hyman, and physiotherapist Javon Edwards.

Family members, friends and supporters gathered at the airport with steelpan music, balloons and cheers, creating a festive atmosphere as the team returned home. Following their arrival, the delegation proceeded in an escorted motorcade to the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, where celebrations continued.

Airport officials said the water cannon salute symbolised appreciation for the athletes’ accomplishments and their role as ambassadors of St. Maarten. Princess Juliana International Airport also commended its staff for coordinating the welcome and extended congratulations to the entire CARIFTA 2026 delegation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carifta-athletes-honoured-with-water-cannon-salute