Carnival 2024 registration open now until November 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Registration for Carnival 2024, slated to run from April 18 to May 5, has opened, said St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF).

As is customary, SCDF opens registration with at least a four-month window for interested persons and groups to register to take part in the annual festivities. Registration will close November 1.

Persons can register via the link

https://sxmcarnival.bio.link or via the SCDF’s website

www.sxm-carnival.com.

The foundation has implemented a two-tier registration process for Carnival 2024. The initial mandatory registration will take place online via the links. This will be followed by a period that will require registrants to collect and sign competition criteria and paying of registration fees.

Registration fees will be applicable only to competition-based events.

Registration is also open for Carnival 2024 season passes.

SCDF said it has already completed certain pre-Carnival organisational matters in preparation for Carnival 2024. These include, but are not limited to, the closing of the period for interested persons/entities to express interest in hosting a concert night for Carnival 2024.

According to SCDF, the next step is to discuss the details of the specific concert nights with the chosen promoters.

After this step is complete, the rest of the schedule will be filled in, followed by the official release of the schedule for Carnival 2024.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carnival-2024-registration-open-now-until-november-1