Carnival 2025’s final parade set to begin at 8:00pm from Cay Hill | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging the public to comply with all safety regulations during tonight’s Closing Jump-Up parade, marking the grand finale of Carnival 2025.

The event kicks off at 8:00pm on Monday, May 5, starting from Welgelegen Road in Cay Hill. In a public advisory, KPSM reminded residents and visitors that all standard safety and public order protocols will be strictly enforced throughout the festivities.

Key public safety measures for the Closing Jump-Up include a strict ban on serving alcohol to minors, a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drugs, and a firm stance against public intoxication. KPSM also emphasizes that disturbances to public order will not be tolerated, and all participants and motorists are expected to comply with traffic and road safety regulations.

As part of ongoing operations, KPSM will continue preventive searches through May 6. These efforts aim to detect illegal firearm possession and prevent violent incidents during the final night of celebrations.

The Closing Jump-Up parade will follow a set route beginning at 8:00pm on Welgelegen Road in Cay Hill. From there, it is scheduled to proceed through the Churchill Roundabout at approximately 8:15pm, followed by the Bush Road and Zagersgut Road intersection at 8:35pm.

The parade will then continue over the Prins Bernard Bridge by 9:10 PM, reaching Percy Labega Street around 9:15pm. Participants are expected to pass Tamarinde Steeg at 9:45pm, Hensley Beaujon Street at 10:00pm, and Cornelius Vlaun Street at 10:25pm. The route will take them through Salt Pickers Roundabout by 10:35pm before concluding on Soualiga Boulevard at approximately 11:15pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Jump-Up route during these times. Temporary road closures will be in effect to facilitate the smooth passage of the parade and protect participants and spectators.

KPSM is calling on the public for full cooperation with law enforcement officers throughout the evening. “Your support is essential to ensuring a safe and successful conclusion to Carnival 2025,” the department stated.

For updates and more information, visit www.policesxm.sx or contact the KPSM Communication Department at +1 721 542 9128.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carnival-2025-s-final-parade-set-to-begin-at-8-00pm-from-cay-hill