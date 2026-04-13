Carnival 55 officially opens with high-energy Jump-Up | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten,TEATT, and Minister Melissa Gumbs, ECYS, together with the SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki holding the key that opened the gates to the Festival Village leading a massive, enthusiastic, highly energised crowed behind them as they entered.

PHILIPSBURG–The 55th edition of St. Maarten Carnival officially opened on Friday, April 10, at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, marking the start of what is expected to be an extended and vibrant season of cultural festivities.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs joined St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Edwardo Radjouki in officially opening the Festival Village.

The officials led a large, energetic crowd through the gates, setting the tone for the island’s premier cultural celebration.

The opening coincided with the traditional “Opening Jump-Up”, a street parade which began in the South Reward area and made its way to the Festival Village in Philipsburg, drawing revellers from across the island.

Police maintained a strong presence along the route to ensure public safety, urging participants to adhere to regulations, including restrictions on glass bottles and unsafe behaviour during the parade.

The launch marks the beginning of a packed Carnival schedule featuring pageants, concerts, cultural shows and parades, all centred around the Festival Village in the Great Salt Pond area.

This year’s Carnival holds added significance as the 55th anniversary edition, with organisers expanding the festivities to accommodate increased participation and demand from the public and stakeholders.

St. Maarten Carnival remains the island’s largest cultural event, culminating in the Grand Carnival Parade on April 30, a public holiday that traditionally draws thousands of participants and spectators.

The official opening signalled the start of weeks of celebration, bringing together music, culture and community in what organisers describe as one of the most anticipated Carnival seasons to date.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carnival-55-officially-opens-with-high-energy-jump-up