Carnival disruptors risk fines, police to apply ‘Pay or Stay’ | THE DAILY HERALD

The list of fines.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM issue a stern warning to the public, in particular revellers, to avoid committing offences and to refrain from disruptive behaviour during the upcoming Carnival season.

Carnival 2023 will span 20 days, starting with the opening of Carnival Village on Friday, April 14, and closing with the burning of King Momo on May 3. Carnival Village will be the stage for a Road March and Band Clash Competition on Thursday, April 20. Booth holders have started to move into the village in preparation for the festivities.

KPSM and OM SXM stress that committing offences during Carnival will be punished. Police and prosecutor have drawn up a transaction fine list related to specific criminal offences. The purpose of this list is to provide a clear overview of the consequences of committing these offences.

The “Pay or Stay” method for anyone caught committing any offence and/or engaging in disruptive behaviour will be applied during this Carnival period. “Pay or Stay” means anyone issued a fine can opt to pay the fine or serve several days in jail. This method will only be applied to offences for which a fine has been imposed by law.

Police request the public to act responsibly during this period and respect the laws and rules of the country. “In this way, together we can ensure that Carnival remains a festive and safe time for everyone,” KPSM stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carnival-disruptors-risk-fines-police-to-apply-pay-or-stay