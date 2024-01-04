Carnival festivities kick off in French Quarter today | THE DAILY HERALD

A Zumba session in progress. “Get Fit to Fete” is the best way to get in shape for Carnival 2024.

MARIGOT–As announced by the new Carnival Committee, the month of January will give way to activities in the various neighbourhoods, with the aim of getting residents more involved and spreading the spirit of Carnival in the community to encourage participation in the carnival celebration in February.

The festivities will kick off in French Quarter, which is set to come alive this weekend. All French Quarter residents and the general public are invited to take part in the activities that promise to immerse them in a festive atmosphere of music, song, dance, costumes and entertainment.

Starting Friday evening at 7:00pm, Thelbert Carti Stadium will be transformed into a giant Zumba floor for “GET FIT 2 FETE”, a one-hour session with coach Fabi, whose sole mission will be to get participants moving to the rhythm of soca and in shape for Carnival festivities.

These Zumba sessions are organised in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of practising a sporting activity and highlight the benefits of a healthy diet. This year, the organisation Maison Sport Santé Iles du Nord is joining in this endeavour by hosting an informative booth during the Zumba sessions, offering health screenings and advice.

On Saturday evening, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm, Lake and Dails Restaurant/Bar will host the very first “BARVENTURE” for a special Carnival after-work party featuring the best DJs from the district. This will be a relaxing evening with entertainment and games to "let loose" and share a convivial moment with friends.

The weekend ends with the Drum Parade in the streets of French Quarter from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, displaying talented percussionists and musicians. The Drum Parades are the place to be for culture-lovers who will have the opportunity to discover talented musicians and bring a festive atmosphere to the streets for all to enjoy.

The parade is open to anyone wishing to take part in festive or cultural costume attire. The starting point is the local Best Buy gas station.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the joy of life and cultural diversity that characterise the territory and to create some memorable memories.

Pencil in a weekend of spellbinding celebrations and unforgettable moments as Carnaval 2024 approaches. For more information on events, visit the Carnaval de Saint-Martin Facebook and Instagram pages.

