Carnival pageant contestants complete training seminar | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Contestants for St. Maarten’s Teen, Senior and Miss Mature Carnival Pageants attended a Communication and Interview Development Training Seminar hosted at Carl and Sons Conference Room on Saturday, February 5.

The workshop ran from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, covering topics ranging from the Art of Communication to Pageant-related Interview Questions.

The objective of the workshop was to enable the contestants to communicate clearly and master the interview segment with an impact. The workshop was also to prepare the participants for various outings they will encounter during the pageant journey.

The session was facilitated by chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of CHAI, Amanda Bedminister.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carnival-pageant-contestants-complete-training-seminar