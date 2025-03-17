Carnival weekend events were a fettin’ good time | THE DAILY HERALD

On Friday, March 14 the foundation, in collaboration with its official banking partner Republic Bank, hosted its annual kick off block party. The event was held at the Republic Bank parking lot in Philipsburg.

And though a little rain threatened the event at the start, Carnival lovers got into some fettin' once the rain held up and the Skillful Band started their set. DJ Kilo led the way with music until Skillful took over until after 12am Saturday morning. Food services were presented by Delmas Catering "and everyone had a good time," President of the SCDF Edwardo Radjouki said.

Radjouki added that the Causeway Jump-Up on Saturday, March 15 was also well attended and went off without a hitch. He thanked the two bands who came out, Skillful Band and Strictly Vybz Band, for giving revelers a road jam to "knock off some rust" in preparation for Carnival 2025.

The next road event for the SCDF will be the official opening of Carnival and opening of Carnival Village on Easter Monday. "We would like to thank all Carnival lovers for coming out and fettin with us this weekend. Big thanks to our official bank, Republic Bank, to the Skillful band for being there for us, DJ Kilo is always excellent, ILTT for its logistical assistance, Genesis Music Group for its awesome backline and setup for sound and lights, Delmas Catering and everyone else who had a role in making the weekend a success. There is much more to come, Radjouki said.