Carnival zero-tolerance policy under scrutiny after robbery case | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The attorney representing a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly robbed and assaulted during Carnival’s opening night is questioning authorities over what he says is a lack of action in the case, despite government promises of strict law enforcement throughout the festival season.

Attorney Geert Hatzmann criticized authorities after recent statements by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, who announced tougher Carnival safety measures and warned that authorities would show “zero tolerance” toward violence, disorderly conduct and criminal activity around Festival Village.

Tackling stated that anyone involved in fights, violence or disturbances during Carnival would face “the full force of the law,” with arrests and criminal charges to follow. The minister also announced increased police visibility, targeted patrols and preventive searches, supported by more than 20 regional officers from Aruba, Curaçao and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN.

However, nearly four weeks after a police complaint was filed in connection with the alleged robbery and assault, no arrest has been made.

Hatzmann said supporting evidence was submitted to police, yet the suspect remains free. He further claimed that the suspect is reportedly still required to serve a prison sentence related to an earlier violent offense.

Hatzmann also questioned the alleged involvement of the suspect’s brother, a former minister and political leader, arguing that the situation is creating the perception that certain individuals are above the law.

“My client has the right to swift justice,” Hatzmann said, adding that the family has received no updates from police since filing the complaint.

According to the family’s account, the incident occurred during the opening night of Carnival at Festival Village. The 17-year-old victim had attended the event with a young woman and reportedly met friends near a booth associated with a politician.

The attorney alleged that the politician’s younger brother confronted the teen after making remarks toward the young woman. When the teenager intervened, the suspect allegedly attacked him, pulled gold chains from his neck and caused him to fall to the ground. While the teen was on the ground, another individual allegedly assaulted him.

The jewellery reportedly included chains gifted to the teen by his parents. Following the incident, the victim filed a police complaint. His parents later went to Festival Village to confront the politician and demand the return of the stolen jewelry.

According to Hatzmann, one of the two chains allegedly taken during the incident was returned, while the second remains missing. The family claims they were told they would not get the second chain back.

The attorney said the family later retained legal counsel and contacted the Prosecutor’s Office, but so far no prosecution or public action has followed.

He argued that the handling of the case undermines public confidence in law enforcement and contradicts the government’s publicly announced anti-violence policy during Carnival celebrations.

Hatzmann called on authorities to act swiftly and provide answers to the victim, his family and the wider St. Maarten community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carnival-zero-tolerance-policy-under-scrutiny-after-robbery-case