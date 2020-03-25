Carrefour takes measures to protect staff, shoppers | THE DAILY HERALD

A Carrefour cashier operating behind recently installed plexiglass.

Shopping carts at Carrefour Market being sterilised.

Social distancing in effect in the establishment.

PHILIPSBURG–As one of the essential businesses that has permission to remain open during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Carrefour Market has taken certain measures to protect its staff and shoppers from the virus.

Some of the protective measures taken to protect employees and customers until now include providing gloves and sanitisers to front line staffers; installing plexiglass at cashier stations; providing gloves and sanitisers to packer boys; promoting social distancing for the queues and sanitising of the carts and baskets used by customers. Carts are power-washed and sanitised every three days.

Carrefour Market General Manager Thilak Pillai said the measures had been introduced in a phased manner. Customers gave feedback on usage of gloves for cashiers and packer boys and based on this feedback, the supermarket asked the workers to remove the gloves and use hand-sanitisers after every customer was cashed/packed.

He said panic buying had stopped and shopping had now returned to normal.

