Cars stripped in St. Peters near elementary school | THE DAILY HERALD

Cars are being stripped in the area. (John Halley photo)





ST. PETERS–Two stolen jeeps and several other cars are in the process of being stripped on Apricot Road in St. Peters, near the old location of Prins Willem Alexander School, an elementary school for children with special needs.

A shotgun shell was found next to the stolen cars.

The community police were notified of criminal activities near the school. However, residents of the neighbourhood said they have seen more stolen vehicles being parked at the location in the last two to four weeks.

“We don’t need this kind of crime infestation to get out of hand,” they said, issuing an urgent plea to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM to take control of this situation.

