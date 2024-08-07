Carty becomes first St. Maarten cricketer on West Indies test team | THE DAILY HERALD

Keacy Carty is now the first test player from St. Maarten to play for the West Indies test team. He is

expected to make his debut against South Africa in Trinidad today.

CUL DE SAC–Keacy Carty reached the pinnacle of his cricket career with a call-up to the West

Indies (WI) test team.

He was selected for the test series against South Africa, which bowls off today in Trinidad.

It is another historic selection for Carty, who is now the first player from St. Maarten to make

the WI test team. Many cricket pundits see test cricket as the highest form of cricket because of

the test it brings to a player’s cricketing skills and prowess.

Carty has also represented the West Indies in 22 One-day Internationals at an average of 34.

He is decorated with many ‘firsts’ as a local cricketer, such as the first St. Maarten cricketer to

captain the Leeward Islands U19 team, to score regional U19 century, to represent the island on

the West Indies U19 World Cup team, to score a half-century at the U19 World Cup, and to be a

member of a WI U team that won the World Cup.

Now, his selection as a test player is another first for St. Maarten.

Carty is the poster boy of St. Maarten cricket. His selection to many teams to play worldwide in

different countries has helped put St. Maarten on the cricketing map.

Carty was selected to the test team because of a successful domestic first-class tournament

this year. He compiled 496 runs at an average of 41, which was the fifth-highest tally among

batsmen this year. He scored one century and five half-centuries this season. His best score for

this year’s season was 127 against Barbados.

West Indies Head Coach Andre Coley described the reasoning behind Carty’s selection:

“Carty’s is seen as part of a strategic move to bolster the team’s batting line-up in the conditions

expected in Trinidad and Guyana.”

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite told reporters Carty will debut in the first Test.

Brathwaite said Carty is expected to bat in the number three position and will replace Jamaica's

Kirk McKenzie, who made just 33 runs in his six innings in the West Indies’ 3-0 Test series loss to

England last month.

Keith Carty, Keacy's father and first coach and mentor, had another proud moment in his son’s

life. The local cricket fraternity will wish Keacy the best in his test career.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carty-becomes-first-st-maarten-cricketer-on-west-indies-test-team