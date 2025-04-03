Casinos owe combined total approx. 17m in unpaid fees | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Casinos in St. Maarten owe a combined total of seventeen million Caribbean guiders in fees, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten said on Wednesday.

In responding to a question from United People’s party Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Lacroes, who asked whether any casinos still owe government, the Tax Office or Social and Health Insurances SZV, and how much is owed, the minister said, “Based on information received, a combined total of approximately 17 million guilders is owed by casinos.”

There are currently 15 casinos across Dutch St. Maarten – four that are hotel-based and 11 that are stand-alone. A moratorium is currently in place for the issuance of stand-alone casino licences.

National Alliance (NA) MP Egbert Doran had raised concerns about the casino fee structure, noting that casinos currently pay a fixed annual fee that does not reflect their actual revenue. Doran asked what steps government was taking to ensure that they contribute their fair share to the public coffers.

The minister said government is actively reviewing the regulatory and fiscal framework for the casino industry to ensure a fair and transparent contribution to public revenue. “As part of this effort, the establishment of the St. Maarten Gaming Authority (SMGA) will enhance oversight and compliance within the sector. Additionally, assessments are being conducted to explore potential adjustments to the current fee structure, aligning contributions more closely with industry performance and economic impact.”

The discussion took place in the continuation of a meeting of Parliament on casinos.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/casinos-owe-combined-total-approx-17m-in-unpaid-fees