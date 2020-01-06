Catholic School Board to start exchange programme   | THE DAILY HERALD

Group photo of student teachers of Gustavus Adolphus College of Minnesota.

PHILIPSBURG–Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten is partnering with Gustavus Adolphus College of Minnesota for an exchange programme, an educational collaboration of international mindedness, for the period of January.

This partnership was initiated by Dr. Lisa Dembouski, Associate professor for Education in 2016 when she visited St. Maarten, the Catholic school board said in a press release on Sunday.

“Gustavus College is affiliated with several major organisations geared towards promoting best practices in the field of global learning and laying foundations for participating students to become engaged world citizens,” the release said. “Fifty per cent of students participate in studying abroad before graduation. There are approximately 10 faculty-led programmes each year.”

While their Study Abroad Programme included countries like Mexico, France and Spain, this is their first venture to the Caribbean, more specifically St. Maarten, which is a highlight for this collaboration for the Minnesotans. “Both parties are truly elated to be part of this venture,” the release said.

“The exchange, which takes place during the month of January, will be focused on best practices with special attention to personal development, international mindedness and by extension, excellence in education,” the release said.

Through this partnership, students will gain perspective on the other’s culture, educational system and island living.

Foundation Catholic Education said it is providing student-teaching opportunities for 19 students in the field of education. Students are stationed in St. Joseph School, Sister Marie Laurence School, St. Dominic Primary School and St. Dominic High School.

Four student teachers will be pursuing their teaching licence, while the other 15 will function as Classroom assistants/Teachers’ aides.

“This is part of their study-abroad course. We are excited about this partnership and welcome the students and their professors: Lisa Dembouski and Debra Pitton to St. Maarten,” the release concludes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93759-catholic-school-board-to-start-exchange-programme