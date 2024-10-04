Causeway Bridge closed to maritime traffic for maintenance October 7-11 | THE DAILY HERALD

The Causeway Bridge (left) will remain closed starting Monday. All boat-owners are advised to use the Sandy Ground bridge (right).

SIMPSON BAY–Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority SLAC will carry out essential maintenance on the Causeway Bridge from Monday to Friday, October 7-11, resulting in a five-day closure to maritime traffic.

During this period, vessels will need to use the Sandy Ground Bridge on the French side of Simpson Bay Lagoon for access. The Causeway Bridge will remain fully closed to maritime traffic throughout the maintenance window.

In addition to maritime restrictions, temporary road closures will also occur each day October 7-11. Road traffic will be affected from 9:00am to 10:00am and again from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to minimise disruptions during these times.

Meanwhile, the Simpson Bay Bridge will continue operating on its regular schedule for maritime traffic, allowing vessels an alternative route for exiting the lagoon.

The maritime community is encouraged to notify their clients and adjust their schedules in accordance with the Causeway Bridge’s closure.

Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologises for any inconvenience caused, but emphasises the importance of this preventative maintenance, which is part of its broader asset management plan to ensure the bridge remains in optimal working condition.

For further updates or enquiries, contact Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority directly.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/causeway-bridge-closed-to-maritime-traffic-for-maintenance-october-7-11