Causeway bridge closed to yachts and vessels | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Due to technical difficulties, the causeway bridge is closed to maritime traffic until further notice, Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) announced on Tuesday evening.



The causeway bridge has technical challenges and SLAC is working closely with technicians from Hollandia in the Netherlands to successfully resolve the issues in the shortest period of time.

SLAC apologizes to maritime operators, owners and the community for any inconvenience caused.

SLAC will keep the maritime sector and the community informed as to when the bridge will be operational for nautical traffic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/causeway-bridge-closed-to-yachts-and-vessels