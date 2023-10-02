Causeway Bridge closes for four days for repairs, no vehicles during morning hours | THE DAILY HERALD

Causeway Bridge



SIMPSON BAY–The Causeway Bridge will be closed to maritime and motorised traffic as of Tuesday morning, October 3. Maintenance of mechanical parts of the bridge is expected to take four work days.

Motorised traffic will be restricted from passing over the bridge for only a few hours. On Tuesday, the Causeway Bridge will be closed from 8:00am to 11:00am. This closure will be repeated on Thursday.

The Causeway Bridge will not open for maritime traffic until Saturday. The bridge remains closed to boats for 24 hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and will be opened on Saturday October 7.

Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) apologises to maritime operators, owners, motorists and the community for any inconvenience caused.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/causeway-bridge-closes-for-four-days-for-repairs-no-vehicles-during-morning-hours