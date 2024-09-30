Causeway Bridge partly closes as maintenance works resume | THE DAILY HERALD

Maintenance works on the Causeway bridge will be executed during the night.

PHILIPSBURG–The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority SLAC has announced that maintenance works at the Causeway Bridge, previously postponed due to inclement weather, will resume on Tuesday, October 1.

On Tuesday evening, one lane of the Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic from the airport roundabout to the Cole Bay roundabout between 8:00pm and midnight. The same lane closure will be in effect on Wednesday, October 2, during the same hours.

The ongoing maintenance work involves repairs to the lighting on the Causeway Bridge. SLAC appreciates the public's understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/causeway-bridge-partly-closes-as-maintenance-works-resume