Causeway bridge traffic disrupted Thurs. to Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–One lane on the causeway bridge will be closed for maintenance work during the late night and early morning hours from Thursday, June 17, to Monday, June 21.

This was announced by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI on Monday.

The lane from Airport Boulevard to Union Road will be closed from 10:00pm Thursday to 7:00am Friday, and from 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday.

The opposite lane (Union Road to Airport Boulevard) will be closed on the following two days – from 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday, and from 10:00pm Sunday to 7:00am Monday.

The maintenance work focuses on the sidewalks and the divider separating the traffic lanes.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution while the workmen are conducting the maintenance work.

VROMI apologises for any inconvenience the lane closures may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/causeway-bridge-traffic-disrupted-thurs-to-mon