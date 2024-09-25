Causeway road closure for maintenance from tonight | THE DAILY HERALD

The Causeway Bridge

SIMPSON BAY–Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) is coordinating maintenance works at the Causeway Bridge in conjunction with local contractors.

This evening, Wednesday September 25, one lane of the Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorised traffic from the airport roundabout to the Cole Bay roundabout from 8:00pm to 12:00 midnight.

The same one lane closure will take place on Thursday, September 26, and Monday, September 30, during the same hours.

The work being carried out concerns repairs to the lights on the Causeway Bridge.

Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/causeway-road-closure-for-maintenance-from-tonight