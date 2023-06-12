Cay Bay partially inaccessible during the evening and night | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Cay Bay Road will be closed off for vehicular traffic around 6:00pm today, Monday. Cars will not be able to enter Cay Bay from Welfare Road near grocery store Greens Market until 5:00am Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Housing. Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced on Friday that road works are planned for Cay Bay Road, the section from Welfare Road to Maracas Drive.

The works will be carried out during the evening and night hours.

Residents of and visitors to Cay Bay can take the exit opposite Motorworld Used Cars and enter the area via Windsor Road. Traffic from Cay Bay will be diverted to Welfare Road via Venus Road and Windsor Road.

The VROMI Ministry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cay-bay-partially-inaccessible-during-the-evening-and-night