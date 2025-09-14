Cay Hill Pharmacy reports 408% income increase | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–The Cay Hill Pharmacy (CHP) has recorded a 408% increase in net income in 2024, driven by successful claims recovery and cost-saving measures, while laying the groundwork to restructure its services in 2025.

The pharmacy, which plays a central role in both St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the island’s healthcare system, said the financial gains were accompanied by improved liquidity, investments in automation, facility upgrades, and strengthened risk controls. This was reported in SMMC’s 2024 Annual Report.

According to the annual report, CHP will restructure its operations this year into two units: Public Pharmacy Services and Hospital-Based Pharmaceutical Care. The move is designed to improve budgeting, workflow coordination, and cost-control alignment.

To modernise service delivery, CHP introduced the Omnicell automated medicine dispensing system, which reduces manual dispensing, medication errors, and waste. The system enhances pharmaceutical accuracy, improves tracking and compliance, and strengthens patient safety and quality of care.

Alongside operational and financial improvements, CHP expanded its academic, regulatory, and stakeholder collaborations. The pharmacy said these efforts will support enhanced medication reconciliation, compliance, and integration with regional networks.

Founded on September 27, 1991, Cay Hill Pharmacy operates as a public pharmacy located at SMMC on the Dutch side of St. Maarten. The entity is fully owned by SMMC, which consolidates its financial reporting. While SMMC is a non-profit foundation and not subject to profit tax, CHP is taxed at the standard 34.5% rate.

