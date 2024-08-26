CBCS donates NAf. 10,000 to Nature Foundation St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Nature Foundation St. Maarten Manager Leslie Hickerson (centre) accepts the donation from CBCS President Richard Doornbosch (right).

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) donated NAf. 10,000 to Nature Foundation St. Maarten during the unveiling of the new Caribbean guilder Cg. currency at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Casino on Thursday evening last week.

A similar donation was made to the Carmabi Foundation in Curaçao.

Established in 1996 and 1997, respectively, Carmabi and Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFS) are dedicated to conserving and protecting the natural environments of Curaçao and St. Maarten.

Carmabi and the NFS are part of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, linking conservation efforts across the six islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. CBCS said support of these organisations aligns with its commitment to preserving the natural resources that are essential to the continued growth and prosperity of both nations.

Invoking the natural treasures depicted on the new currency, the CBCS used the unveiling event to honour the work of the two organisations with the donation.

CBCS President Richard Doornbosch and Executive Director Leila Matroos remarked: “Today, environmental protection is a necessity. Our natural environment is an invaluable economic asset. The breathtaking beauty of our lands and waters draws countless visitors to our shores, sustaining our economies. If we were to lose this natural beauty, this economic pillar would be in jeopardy. The CBCS recognises the importance of maintaining this pillar, and we take the responsibility of protecting our natural heritage very seriously.”

Additional information on the Caribbean guilder can be found at:

www.caribbean-guilder.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cbcs-donates-naf-10-000-to-nature-foundation-st-maarten