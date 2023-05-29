CBCS educating primary school pupils on saving for unforeseen expenses | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion (right) with Oranje School pupils and teachers.

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) recently began its lecture series for group 7 classes at primary schools.

Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion kicked off the lecture series at Oranje School on Wednesday, May 24. CBCS president Richard Doornbosch hosted a lecture at Sister Regina Primary School, while Sint Maarten Insurance Brokers Association president Neil Henderson hosted a session at Sister Borgia School.

CBCS president Richard Doornbosch (centre, back) with Sister Regina Primary School pupils.

Sint Maarten Insurance Brokers Association President Neil Henderson (back row, right) with Sister Borgia School pupils.

The aim of the lecture series is to promote financial resilience in the communities, starting with primary schools. The lecture series focused on the importance of adequate insurance coverage and saving for unforeseen expenses.

With the cooperation of the Bond van Verzekeraars of the Netherlands, CBCS obtained educational material for a workshop titled “Fix your Risk”. The workshop consists of an introduction to insurance followed by “an exciting session”, in which pupils in groups play a game where they have to decide which insurance to take out.

“It was great interacting with the students and we sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the schools for having us,” CBCS said in a press release. CBCS said it will offer more of these lectures in the coming weeks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cbcs-educating-primary-school-pupils-on-saving-for-unforeseen-expenses