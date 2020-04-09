CBCS receives NAf. 50.2 million liquidity support for St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank for Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS) has received the NAf. 50.2 million in liquidity support from the Netherlands, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said on Thursday evening.

The PM said she had been updated on the meeting held by the Kingdom Council of Ministers and “indeed the support for 2019 has been transferred and received by the Central Bank for Curacao and St. Maarten.”

She said St. Maarten had indicated that it wanted the support to be in the form of a grant and not a loan and although the Caribbean members of the CFT and the CAFT had advised that the Caribbean islands should have a no-strings-attached form of liquidity support, this was not done.

She said the NAf. 50.2 million is not related to St. Maarten’s request for financial assistance to help fight the effects of COVID-19 in the country. That request for NAf. 254 million is still being handled.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cbcs-receives-naf-50-2-million-liquidity-support-for-st-maarten