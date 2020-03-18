CBCS staff in St. Maarten and Curaçao working from home | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As part of its contribution to help manage the coronavirus COVID-19 situation, the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) has taken some precautionary measures for the safety and security of its personnel, customers and the public, based on its approach to anticipate and mitigate possible risks.

As of Tuesday, March 17, all CBCS personnel except for staff with key functions have to stay home at least this week. CBCS will provide all necessary facilities to enable staff to continue their work from home. While doing so, CBCS guarantees the continuation of its critical tasks and functions, it was stated in a press release late Monday night.

“On Friday, March 20, we will reassess the situation and inform our staff accordingly. As far as is known, there are no cases of suspected COVID-19 infections amongst our staff. Our Cash Department will be closed until further notice. This implies that it will not be possible to buy new/uncirculated coins and banknotes or to exchange damaged coins and banknotes,” it was stated in the release.

“The daily exchange rates will be available on the CBCS website. All non-urgent meetings, events and trainings that were planned for the month of March have been cancelled. This also applies to agreements with third parties for the use of public spaces such as our auditorium. This measure has the objective to limit the access of residents and non-residents – including tourists – to the CBCS premises.”

CBCS said these precautionary measures were effective immediately and apply to its offices in Curaçao and St. Maarten. “Since we all have to joint forces in combatting further spreading of COVID-19, the CBCS counts on your understanding and continued support.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cbcs-staff-in-st-maarten-and-curacao-working-from-home-2