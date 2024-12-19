CBCS strongly advises public to avoid unlicensed lenders | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curacao and St Maarten (CBCS) has issued a strong advise to the public to avoid unlicensed lenders and to only seek financial assistance from supervised credit institutions.

To verify whether a lender is supervised by the CBCS, persons should consult the following link:

https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/supervision/supervised-institutions.

CBCS said it will continue to take preventive and repressive steps in its efforts to stop loan sharks from violating the rules and regulations of the CBCS within the jurisdictions of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

CPCS urges persons who suspect or are aware of a loan shark or any other illegal financial activity in Curaçao or Sint Maarten, to contact CBCS at telephone number +5999 434 5500 or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cbcs-strongly-advises-public-to-avoid-unlicensed-lenders