CBCS to hold conference on building value Dec. 2 | THE DAILY HERALD

Simpson Bay Resort

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS), will be hosting a “Building Value with Emerging Technologies” conference at the Simpson Bay Resort in St. Maarten on December 2, 2021.

During the conference, several renowned speakers such as Partner and Founder of Emerging Horizons Olivier Rikken, Founder and Managing Director of Agentic Rik Willard, and Head of the Expert Supervision Department and Chair of the Innovation Platform of the CBCS Errol Cova, will provide an insight into blockchain and other emerging technologies. Attendees will be able to learn how the applicability of technologies in the financial services and hospitality industries, combined with the regulatory adaptability, can create a more vibrant economy.

Director of the CBCS Office in St. Maarten Raquel Lo Fo Wong will open the conference, followed by a speech by the Minister of Finance of St. Maarten Ardwell Irion.

The first speaker, Rikken, will provide the audience with a comprehensive overview of the emerging technologies, such as blockchain and other decentralised autonomous technologies. Subsequently, Willard will present the practical applicability of these technologies in the financial services and hospitality industries. Lastly, Cova will provide an insight from a regulatory scope, where he will detail the legal possibilities for these technologies to be applied within the jurisdiction of St. Maarten. The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Rolando Tobias.

The conference is in-person and will be open to the public. Limited seats will be available to support social distancing measures according to the applicable coronavirus COVID-19 rules in December 2021. “Therefore, you are encouraged to purchase your ticket(s) online at your earliest convenience to ensure your participation,” CBCS said in a press release. Tickets can be purchased by accessing the following website:

https://caribbeanticketshop.com/events/building-value-with-emerging-technologies-02-12-2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cbcs-to-hold-conference-on-building-value-dec-3