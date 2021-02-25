CBS conducts 2019 National Accounts Survey in Caribbean Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/STATIA/BONAIRE–Statistics Netherlands CBS will carry out a survey on production revenues and cost in the Caribbean Netherlands, the National Accounts Survey 2019, during the next months.

The survey aims to show economic developments on the three islands. Organisations on the islands will be approached by CBS to complete a questionnaire.

A large part of the investigation will be based on available resources, to reduce the burden on the organisations as much as possible. A small part of the organisations in Bonaire will be addressed through a letter, as CBS is not able to obtain these organisations’ information through other sources. The results of the survey will be published in the last quarter of 2021.

The 2018 survey showed that, in that year, Bonaire’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.9 per cent. That of St. Eustatius experienced a contraction of 11.8 per cent and Saba’s GDP declined by 2.5 per cent.

The value added of the accommodation and food services sector in Bonaire rose by 19.3 per cent. This made it the fastest-growing sector in 2018, together with financial institutions. The value added of the construction sector increased by 13 per cent.

The contraction in St. Eustatius, by 11.8 per cent, was related to a few large companies on the island. Their production is mainly export-oriented and dependent on regional developments in the oil sector. In addition, they were affected in 2018 by the consequences of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which moved along the Windward Islands in September 2017.

In Saba, the contraction was caused by the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Inbound tourism by sea and air dropped by nearly 16 per cent in 2018. This diminished the value added of the accommodation and food services sector.

CBS is required by law to treat all information collected as strictly confidential. CBS thanked the selected organisations in advance for their cooperation and, if necessary, is available to assist when completing the questionnaire. Additional information and answers to questions can be obtained from CBS’ office in Bonaire.

