CBS starts survey of Saba, Statia students in November | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The Central Bureau of Statistics Netherlands (CBS), in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS, will be conducting a student survey in Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius in November regarding the lives of young people in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The survey sets out to collect information on aspects of young people’s lives such as their home situation, how happy and healthy they are and what they would like to do after their graduation. The information produced by this research can be used to develop youth policies on these islands.

The study is being conducted in association with secondary schools and senior secondary vocational colleges in Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

CBS is inviting all students up to the age of 17 years on the reference date of September 30, 2020, at these schools to contribute to the study, to get an accurate understanding of what life is like as a young person in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Participation is considered very important and CBS said in a press release that it will handle all data carefully and confidentially, as this is an obligation stipulated by law. Personal data will not be linked to the given answers.

CBS will further inform parents of young people about this research by letter this week.

Parents of children under the age of 16 years can contact CBS if they do not wish to grant permission to take part in this study, by calling the CBS office during office hours via tel. 717-8676. They can also send an email to

CBS thanks all parents and students in advance for their cooperation and participation in this survey.

