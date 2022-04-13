C&C Services makes donation to St. Eustatius Historical Foundation | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: St Eustatius Historical Foundation board members Arlene Spanner-Schmidt and Carla Duinkerk accepting the donation from Owner of C&C Services, Carlos Lopes as staff member Leonicia Merkman looks on.

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius Historical Foundation received a donation on Thursday, April 7, from C&C Services.

C&C Services donated a 1,200 British thermal unit (BTU) air conditioner for the museum’s waiting room for the comfort of the visiting tourists and also for the staff to enjoy on those hot summer days. Two board members of the Historical Foundation and one staff member received the donation from owner of C&C Services, Carlos Lopes.

Visitors and some staff complained of the humidity that exists at times in the building. This prompted Lopes to make the donation to the Historical Foundation board on behalf of the museum.

Board members of the foundation extended their gratitude to Lopes and his company for the generous donation.

The foundation manages the St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Donker Museum which is located on Ada de Weer Straat in downtown Oranjestraat.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/c-c-services-makes-donation-to-st-eustatius-historical-foundation