CCI France President on visit to St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

Commercial Port Director Albéric Ellis gives CCI France President Alain di Crescenzo an overview of the port’s development plans.MARIGOT–During his unprecedented trip to the French West Indies and French Guiana, Chamber of Commerce and Industry CCI France President Alain di Crescenzo met with elected officials at the Chamber of Commerce CCISM in St. Martin on July 22 and 23

Accompanied by his representative in charge of overseas affairs, Pierre Dupuy, Di Crescenzo listened to the socio-professionals and addressed the issues in a very pragmatic way.

The conditions for carrying out consular missions have changed everywhere in France and in St. Martin companies and socio-professionals are also faced with difficulties related to the European and international context: cost of transport and supplies, cost of employment, climate change, and more. The CCI France network is present to help companies through these difficult times.

Di Crescenzo insisted on proximity and the decisive role played by the CCIs and their elected representatives with merchants and business leaders. It is through the dynamics of this network that performance and results will emerge, through capitalisation and sharing of experiences between territories, each of which has its own assets and ideas that can be transferred.

There is also the renewal of the link with customers and digital transition, to progress towards more digitalisation wherever possible. This must be engaged without delay with, in its wake, the ecological transition.

Di Crescenzo also described what he called “data power”. The ability of a CCI to observe the economy of its territory is one of the keys to its performance and the success of its actions. This capacity is the basis for the choices made by public decision-makers and private partners alike, and is therefore fundamental among CCI’s tools.

Finally, he reminded that the CCI network is still the second largest trainer behind National Education. Investments must continue to be massive in this field, because “training is knowledge, it is employment, it is innovation, it is the progress of an entire society.”

CCISM President Angèle Dormoy, guided Di Crescenzo on a tour of the main business areas of St. Martin: Hope Estate, Grand Case, La Savane, Marigot and Bellevue.

Port Director Albéric Ellis welcomed the delegation at the Port of Marigot to explain the development programmes of this vital infrastructure for the development of St. Martin’s economy.

Dormoy intends to make use of all opportunities that this direct link allows from now on. The proximity of CCI France is an additional chance to see CCISM develop better and faster to better serve the companies and address the challenges to come. This development will be measured and evaluated in the framework of a shared roadmap that CCI France and CCISM are committed to following.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cci-france-president-on-visit-to-st-martin