CCISM addresses difficulties of construction professionals | THE DAILY HERALD

CCISM Vice President Jeanne Vanterpool addressed the concerns of construction companies regarding obtaining insurance

MARIGOT–In response to the difficulties reported by companies in the construction sector regarding insurance, the Consular Interprofessional Chamber of Saint Martin (CCISM) has undertaken an analysis to better identify the obstacles faced by professionals.

As part of this, a meeting was organised with construction contractors to compare the findings identified internally with the realities on the ground and to enrich the collective discussion. The construction sector is subject to significant insurance obligations, particularly regarding 10-year civil liability, financial completion guarantees, construction damage insurance and coverage for site-related risks.

Nationwide, construction insurance accounts for over 3-billion euros in premiums annually, in a context where the claims ratio for 10-year civil liability exceeds 120%, illustrating the complexity of this market. Some estimates also suggest that nearly 30% of construction professionals may be operating without 10-year liability insurance, particularly due to the cost of this cover, which can run to several thousand euros a year.

At a local level, the situation appears just as complex: several companies report difficulties when taking out or renewing their policies, citing refusals of cover, stricter eligibility criteria or a lack of clarity regarding insurers’ assessment criteria.

In light of these findings, CCISM has initiated a dialogue with professionals in the sector to identify support measures tailored to local businesses. Better identifying needs to tailor support. At the initiative of Jeanne Vanterpool, Vice-President of the CCISM, a morning of discussions with businesses in the construction sector was organised to compare CCISM’s assessments with the realities on the ground.

These discussions confirmed several difficulties faced by professionals, particularly when taking out or renewing their insurance policies: a lack of clarity regarding insurers’ assessment criteria, the complexity of compiling applications, and misunderstandings that can lead to refusals or deadlocks. Feedback from businesses has thus helped to consolidate the findings already identified and to guide the areas of focus aimed at better meeting the sector’s needs.

The information gathered will help guide CCISM’s future initiatives, such as the Bush Tea – Business Breakfast held on March 3, 2026, which brought together entrepreneurs from the construction sector alongside several speakers: Cécile Martinez-Petit, Director of ADIE (Association for the Right to Economic Initiative), Jean-Marie Renard, representative of CAAG (Committee of Insurers of the Antilles and French Guiana), and Priscilla Jodhee, expert in risk analysis and process optimisation.

Whether it is a matter of providing professionals with more information, offering practical tools to facilitate their procedures, or continuing the dialogue with stakeholders affected by these issues, CCISM reaffirms its commitment to drawing on feedback from businesses in order to develop concrete actions that address the economic realities of the region.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ccism-addresses-difficulties-of-construction-professionals