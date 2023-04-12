CCISM Artist’s Week begins with full five-day programme | THE DAILY HERALD

Pierre Benoit-Roux conducts a session on “How to make a living from art” on Wednesday morning.





MARIGOT–The inaugural edition of Artists’ Week (Semaine des Artistes) organised by the Chamber of Commerce CCISM opened on Tuesday evening with welcoming remarks given by a number of speakers.

The five-day programme is designed to assist artists in all categories to structure themselves, how to declare their artistic activity, learn about support available, how to make a living from art, selling one’s work, and so forth. Consequently, the event consists of daily workshops, round tables, panel discussions, individual meetings and information sessions.

The event came about through the chamber discovering several artists who said they experienced challenges, whether it was on the administrative side or from executing their activity. That led to chamber officials visiting the association La Maison des Artistes in France, which accompanies artists in their endeavours, with a view to setting up a partnership and organising an event.

“Last summer we carried out a survey to find out what artists were out there, the different types of artists and their particular talents, and what services and support they might require from the chamber,” explained Administrative and Business Support Director Luciana Raspail. “We found that more tha 100 artists felt they could benefit from an event like this.

“After this week, we want to identify an institution that will continue the support to the artist community and bring the awareness to the public on the activities of artists. Most people have a perception that artists engage in their work as a hobby. But it’s more than that. It’s an economic activity and our job at the Chamber is to support economic activity.”

Guest speakers at the opening included Charlotte Delsol, a registration specialist from La Maison des Artistes, and Pierre-Benoit Roux from Association La Condamine, a consultant partner with La Maison des Artistes.

Said Roux, an art market specialist: “The objective of this week is to explain how the art market works, to help artists from St. Martin become fully professional, with registration and entrepreneurship skills.”

Delsol’s presentation prompted several questions and answers from the audience.

Secretary-General of the Préfecture Fabien Sésé, CCISM President Angèle Dormoy, and the Collectivité’s President of the Culture Commission, Valérie Damaseau, also spoke.

CCISM has partnered with the Collectivité, Préfecture, La Maison des Artistes, Sacem, La Condamine and Art for Science, whose members will be having a conference and expo with the World Health Organization (WHO) from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday, April 15, on the benefits of art on mental health

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ccism-artist-s-week-begins-with-full-five-day-programme