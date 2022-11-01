CCISM President Dormoy attends 3 events in Paris | THE DAILY HERALD

CCISM St. Martin President Angèle Dormoy (left) was elected Secretary of the ACCIOM board, seen here with President Patrick Robert (CCI Reunion), Vice-President Carine Sinai (CCI French Guiana) and Treasurer Mohamed Ali Hamid (CCI Mayotte).

MARIGOT–French-side Chamber of Commerce CCISM President Angèle Dormoy recently attended three events in Paris accompanied by Administrative and Business Support Manager Luciana Raspail.

The first was the General Assembly of Association of Overseas Chambers of Commerce and Industry ACCIOM. ACCIOM’s mission is to represent and defend the interests of overseas companies with Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) France and the public authorities. It is therefore an essential support body for the territories.

The members of this assembly – Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, French Guiana, Wallis and Futuna, Mayotte, Saint-Barth and Saint-Martin – met to hold the general assembly of the association which would allow it to rule on the vote of the last meeting minutes and election of the new board.

By unanimous vote, the new board of directors was elected for a two-year term of office. They are: President Patrick Robert (CCI of Réunion), Vice-President Carine Sinai (CCI of French Guiana), Treasurer Mohamed Ali Hamid (CCI of Mayotte), and Secretary Angèle Dormoy (CCI) of Saint-Martin.

This assembly continued with a meeting with Minister of Overseas France Jean-François Carenco for exchanges on the actions of the association and presentations of important files in progress.

The second event was CCInergies. CCI France President Alain Di Crenzo wished to gather under a conference format all the representatives of the CCIs of the Territories of France as well as the partners, to present the action plan adopted in September 2022 in an Extraordinary General Assembly. With this objective, the work done during six months was shared in order to inspire the economic actors.

Following the example of the new changes brought about by the action plan for business growth and transformation (Plan d’Action pour la Croissance et la Transformation des Entreprises (PACTE) law, the president sent a strong message: the collective commitment through an action plan to structure the companies.

He recalled that CCIs are economic tools that strongly contribute to the creation of value, investment and employment. They must focus on proximity to their members. The morning was rich in exchanges, which allowed CCISM to strengthen its actions in order to accompany even better its companies of Saint-Martin.

The last event was the fifth edition of the National Conference on Natural Hazards (Assises Nationales des Risques Naturels) in Strasbourg. Dormoy was invited to speak on the theme “How to reduce the vulnerability of companies to natural disasters”, a subject on which CCISM was able to demonstrate its mastery and responsiveness.

For her speech, she first wanted to share her experience on the passage of Hurricane Irma where she demonstrated the resilience and capacity of companies to recover from this devastating disaster.

By highlighting CCISM’s expertise and the responsiveness of its employees to support businesses, the president was able to present the actions that have been deployed and those that have been put in place to raise awareness and prepare businesses (before, during and after). She also took the opportunity to raise the issue of obtaining professional insurance in the territory by sounding the alarm so that overseas territories can enjoy the same benefits and protections as companies in France.

She concluded her speech on the programmes and actions that CCISM intends to deploy in the short term on the theme of natural hazards: services to strengthen the preparation of companies (training, diagnosis, support) and meeting with insurers.

