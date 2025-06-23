CDA and D66 politicians call for stronger Kingdom cooperation | THE DAILY HERALD

CDA politician Easther Houmes (left) and Dylan Romeo of D66 (right).

THE HAGUE–Two Dutch politicians with Caribbean heritage, Easther Houmes of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and Dylan Romeo of Democrats ‘66 (D66), are joining forces to push for stronger, more meaningful collaboration within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Houmes and Romeo are urging the next Dutch government to develop a binding, multi-year cooperation programme with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, centred on shared priorities such as healthcare, economic development, and education.

In a joint opinion piece published on Thursday, Houmes and Romeo argue that such a programme must include clear goals, transparent agreements, and firm accountability to avoid half-hearted efforts and to ensure visible progress.

They criticise the tendency of Dutch political parties to treat the Caribbean territories as an afterthought when forming coalitions or drafting policy. According to the pair, the collapse of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof marks a wasted opportunity for the islands. They are urging a more respectful and structural approach to Kingdom affairs following the October 29 elections.

Houmes serves as a municipal councillor for the CDA in the town of Goes and works for the party’s provincial support centre in Zeeland. Romeo, who lives in The Hague, is an active Caribbean community ambassador within D66. The two connected online and soon discovered a shared commitment to the Kingdom in its entirety – European and Caribbean alike.

“Despite our different backgrounds, we’re united in our belief that stronger ties and greater attention are needed between all parts of the Kingdom,” they told “Amigoe” newspaper. “That’s why we decided to combine our efforts.”

While their article reflects personal views and not official party policy, both CDA and D66 have consistently emphasised the importance of Kingdom relations. “This commitment was also evident in our parties’ 2023 election platforms, which both called for a dignified standard of living for all citizens of the Kingdom – regardless of where they were born,” the two note. “They also stressed the importance of structural cooperation between the Netherlands and the Caribbean territories across multiple sectors.”

Houmes and Romeo continue to advocate for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom within their respective parties – through discussions with members, party congress motions, and public commentary. “This is how we continue to build lasting awareness and engagement with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom,” they write.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cda-and-d66-politicians-call-for-stronger-kingdom-cooperation