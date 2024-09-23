CDFHA, Kingdom Courtyard host info session on grief counselling | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster and CDFHA and Kingdom Courtyard representatives.

PHILIPSBURG–The Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), through its Women’s Desk, in collaboration with Kingdom Courtyard, hosted an informative session on grief counselling on Saturday, September 21, at the Government Administration Office.

The session, moderated by Ramona Riley, offered participants the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of grief, its causes and various coping mechanisms. Attendees were also introduced to the Cabeys, who founded Kingdom Courtyard, along with its members Dr. Tasheena Thomas and Zoya Hyman, both professionals in the field of counselling.

A highlight of the event was when several parents shared their personal stories of losing a child and spoke about the profound positive impact the counselling services have had on their healing journeys. Additionally, they encouraged attendees to make use of the available services, stressing the importance of seeking support during such challenging times.

CDFHA, an executing department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, whose mission is to deliver services in the areas of community development, family support and humanitarian affairs, emphasised the importance of this collaboration with Kingdom Courtyard. Together, they aim to provide much-needed counselling services and establish support groups for individuals dealing with grief.

Recognising that grief, when left unaddressed, can have profound effects on individuals, families and the community at large, CDFHA is committed to ensuring these services continue beyond Kingdom Courtyard’s initial eight-month funding period under the R4CR (Resources for Community Resilience) programme.

Both organisations acknowledged the positive impact the grief counselling services

have had thus far, as well as the growing demand for these services.

According to a press release, grief is a complex issue that many people struggle to talk about or even recognise. Some are unaware they are experiencing it, while others may not know that support is available to them. In light of this, CDFHA and Kingdom Courtyard are offering these services at the Gaston Boasman Community Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled, located in Hope Estate.

VSA Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster, who was also in attendance and shared her personal story on grief, applauded the partnership between CDFHA and Kingdom Courtyard, commending their efforts to provide vital services to those in need.

For more information, please contact Women’s Desk via WhatsApp at +1(721)520-6291 or Kingdom Courtyard at +1(721)550-3212.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cdfha-kingdom-courtyard-host-info-session-on-grief-counselling