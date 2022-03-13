Celebrated author Van Veen passes | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Gerard Van Veen, widely known as an active member in the community, devout Catholic, and celebrated author, passed away on Sunday morning after a long battle with illness, at the age of 88. Originally from The Netherlands, Van Veen also lived in both Aruba and Curaçao since the 60s, and has called St. Maarten his home since 1983. He remained a dedicated family man, member of the church and wider community, and writer until his last days. This year marked his 25th year of writing for The Weekender, a supplement of The Daily Herald.

In his first article after sickness-leave in February, Van Veen thanked everyone who had prayed for him during his illness and hospitalisation, and said that it was with “great pleasure and a feeling of satisfaction” that he realised 2022 was a Jubilee year for his weekly column. Church News Bits started at the request of The Daily Herald’s late founder Roger Snow, and has been a staple ever since.

To celebrate, he planned a series of articles focusing on the history of our local church community: the parish of St. Martin of Tours. He has made it halfway through this series. Sharing history was a passion of his, as evidenced by his many non-fiction books which focus on social/historical life in St. Maarten, Aruba, The Netherlands, and more. His beloved St. Martin of Tours Parish was celebrated with the release of his book Soualiga Catholica, on the occasion of its 175th anniversary. Van Veen was previously a priest in The Netherlands and Aruba, and a Eucharistic Minister and Proclaimer of the Word in St. Maarten, amongst his roles in the church.

Schoolboy in Wartime – Memories of my early years may perhaps be the book he is best known for. Van Veen shared his true and impactful story of his experiences as young child in Alkmaar during World War II – offering a rare, first-hand glimpse into another world with school children, dignitaries, book lovers, and members of the public. He published these books and more through House of Nehesi publishers.

Van Veen was also known as a teacher at the University of St. Martin, has been recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International, and was a member in the order of Oranje-Nassau. He will be dearly missed by his wife Bernadine, family, the church and literary communities, and The Daily Herald. This newspaper offers condolences to the family.

