Celebrating 30 years of excellence at St. Dominic High School with tributes | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: SKOS Executive Director Lilia Aventurin-Hodge, SKOS Superintendent/Innovation Coordinator Jacqueline Greene-Eleonora, Glenda Lambert, Saakshi Daryani, Paul Pereppadan, Herbert Davis, Marie Richardson, Sintra Rouse, Patrice Davis, Gianne Wilson-de Weever and Catholic School Board President Dr. Marlon Halley.

SOUTH REWARD–The 2024-2025 school year marked a remarkable milestone for St. Dominic High School: 30 years of shaping minds, building character and creating a legacy of excellence. To celebrate this milestone anniversary a banquet was held.

During the event themed “Pearls of Wisdom – 30 Years of Learning, Leading and Legacy” many staff members of St. Dominic High School were awarded certificates of appreciation. These tokens of recognition reflected the deep appreciation and respect of Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Sint Maarten (SKOS) for their long-term commitment, impact, and invaluable contributions to the school community.

Honoured as “Rising Pearls” were Saakshi Daryani, who has served for 11 years; Ajit Persaud, also with 11 years of service; Wigna Mentar, with 12 years of service; Roslyn Alexandra Ferrance, with 14 years; and Glenda Lambert, with 18 years at St. Dominic and 25 years in total with SKOS.

Recognized as “Stewards of Excellence” were Gianne Wilson-De Weever for her 21 years of service, John de Vroom with 23 years, Patrice Davis with 25 years, and Garfield Young, also with 25 years of service.

Those honoured as “Pillars of Legacy” included Paul Pereppadan, who has dedicated 27 years; Herbert Davis, who has served for 29 years; and Marie Richardson and Sintra Rouse, each marking 30 years of service to St. Dominic High School.

Foundation Catholic Education Sint Maarten extended heartfelt gratitude to all past and present faculty members whose dedication, passion and unwavering commitment have been the cornerstone of the school’s success.

Executive Director Lilia Aventurin-Hodge offered special recognition to the long-serving educators, saying: “To the long-serving educators who were honoured, you have guided generations with wisdom, compassion and quiet strength. Your journey reflects the enduring values of leadership, legacy and learning, and you have helped shape the heart of the school community. We honour your long-standing, commendable commitment to excellence. Your impact is lasting, woven into the fabric of the learning legacy of St. Dominic High School, and carried forward by every life you’ve touched. May God continue to bless you abundantly for the love, wisdom, and dedication you have so generously shared during your tenure at SDHS.”

She concluded by congratulating the broader school family, saying: “On behalf of the Catholic School Board, I hereby congratulate the entire staff (past and present), the students, the alumni and the community at large with the 30th anniversary of St. Dominic High School.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/celebrating-30-years-of-excellence-at-st-dominic-high-school-with-tributes