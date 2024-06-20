Celebrating dads | THE DAILY HERALD

SXM Car Community organised their annual Father’s Day car rally to White Yellow Cross Care Foundation on June 16. Members of the group came bearing gifts for the elderly fathers. “Happy faces were certainly on display and the much-needed initiative was welcomed with open arms,” said organisers. “Giving back is important as well as focusing on what really matters in life.” SXM Car Community consists of sound, drag race, drifting and car enthusiasts. In the photo are members of GG’s Auto Services, SXM HOONIGANS, Mad Mechanics and local sports car enthusiasts.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/celebrating-dads-2