Celebrity Cruises plans to return with St. Maarten sailings in June | THE DAILY HERALD

Celebrity Millennium (photo vesselfinder.com)

PHILIPSBURG—Celebrity Cruises is set to return to service with sailings from St. Maarten starting June 5, 2021 according to an article in Seatrade Cruise News on Friday. The development promises to be the most significant boost to tourism for the island since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship Celebrity Millennium will carry vaccinated crew and be available to vaccinated adults and to children under 18 years, all with a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result within 72 hours of embarkation.

According to Celebrity, thousands of its crew have already been vaccinated in their home countries and the number will grow as the return to service nears.

Celebrity Millennium will offer two different seven-night round trips—Aruba, Curacao, and Barbados and Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados—departing through August. Bookings open on March 25.

Fares start at US$1,999 per person for a veranda stateroom, port/government fees additional. Flights must be booked through FlightsByCelebrity.com and prices include airfare and taxes.

“Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us. It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone,” Celebrity President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo stated.

“We have been in constant contact with the leadership of St. Maarten these past months to support each other and share learnings and best practices. That we’re able to offer people the opportunity to safely vacation on board the revolutionised Celebrity Millenium is incredible, and that we will sail from the magical island of St. Maarten is very special. I am forever grateful for the support and collaboration from the St. Maarten Government.”

St. Maarten Tourism Minister Ludmilla de Weever said having a major cruise line homeport in St. Maarten is a “significant economic milestone.”

“It’s an historic agreement, the fruit of continuous dialogue and a testament to the strength of our longstanding relationship.”

She added the homeporting ship will “help rejuvenate our economy and drive opportunities for our people.”

The year 2000-built Celebrity Millennium was modernised in 2019 under the Celebrity Revolution programme and has new staterooms, freshly appointed restaurants and lounges, a redesigned spa and the Retreat, a private sun deck and redesigned lounge for suite guests.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/celebrity-cruises-plans-to-return-with-st-maarten-sailings-in-june