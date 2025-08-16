CENTER OF ERIN AT CLOSEST POINT | THE DAILY HERALD

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 8

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, 16 August 2025 TIME: 11:00 AM (15:00 UTC)

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…A FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT…

At 11:00am, the center of Hurricane Erin was located near latitude 19.7 North, longitude 62.8 West or about 115 miles north of St. Maarten. The system is moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h). This motion is expected to continue this afternoon with a gradual decrease in forward speed, as it turns west-northwest. On the forecast track, Erin is currently at its closest point to St. Maarten.

Maximum sustained winds are up to 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Even further strengthening is forecast, and Erin could become a Category 5 Hurricane later today.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles (220 km), mainly to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 923 mb (27.26 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: The outer bands of Erin could produce rainfall accumulation of up to 2

to 4 inches. This could be accompanied by thunderstorms, which would likely cause street-flooding and/or rock-falls. Hence, a Flood Advisory remains in effect!

Winds: Strong gusts up to 40-50 mph could be expected on St. Maarten today.

Seas: Rough seas (up to 9 feet), mainly along the northern and eastern shores with ground swells are expected. Interests along the coast should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property.

The public is urged to remain alert and monitor subsequent updates, and monitor

updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/center-of-erin-at-closest-point